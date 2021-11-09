DMV
TRENTON – New Jersey Motor Vehicle Commission (NJMVC) customers are advised that all NJMVC facilities will be closed Nov. 11, in observance of Veterans Day, a state holiday.

According to an NJMVC release, this includes:

  • Licensing and vehicle centers
  • Regional service centers
  • road testing sites
  • inspection stations

NJMVC.gov should always be the first stop for New Jersey residents seeking motor vehicle services.

At the website, customers can complete about 80% of all NJMVC transactions and find the latest updates on NJMVC services and operations. For in-person transactions at licensing centers and vehicle centers, nearly all require an appointment that must be scheduled at the website.

