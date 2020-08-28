Retired Wildwood Fire Chief Receives National Award

WILDWOOD - Retired Wildwood Fire Chief Daniel Speigal has been selected as the recipient of the Veterans of Foreign Wars National "Firefighter" 2020/2021.
According to a release, this is the first time anyone from New Jersey has been awarded this prestigious award given to a firefighter selected from Veteran of Foreign Wars state winners from across the U.S., and other departments from outside the U.S. The presentation took place prior to the Wildwood City Commissioners meeting Aug. 27. Chief Speigal was told he was to award another firefighter and was surprised by the award.
Veterans of Foreign Wars State of New Jersey Commander Brian Wiener made the presentation for National Commander "Doc" Schmidt. Chief Speigal's entry was submitted by North Wildwood Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 5941.