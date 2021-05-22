LT Logo

NOTE: The Cape May County Herald is offering full coverage of the COVID-19 / coronavirus emergency to all, with no payment required. We are committed to ensuring our readers can make critical decisions for themselves and their families during this ongoing situation. To continue supporting this vital reporting, please consider a digital subscription or contribution. For more coverage, subscribe to our daily newsletter.

VILLAS – Voters in Town Bank rejected their fire district’s $1.3 million budget in the April 20 fire district election, but Lower Township Council approved it, at its May 17 meeting. 

The budget had a zero increase over the previous year, but was rejected by a 129-to-123 vote. 

Lower Township Mayor Frank Sippel said he looked over the budget and found it to be reasonable. 

“We had our chief financial officer review the budget, and she had no issues, and I didn’t see anything that stood out,” Sippel said. 

Council passed the original budget unanimously. 

Tags

Get 'The Wrap', a new way to get the news.

We wrap up the news from the Shore you love, and deliver it to your inbox, weekly.

Load comments