PETERSBURG - During public comment at Upper Township Committee's July 12 meeting, Brian Bushong, a Public Works employee, said he wanted the committee to hold his personnel hearing ​​regarding his suspension, without pay, charging him with methamphetamine use. The original personnel hearing reported his test results to the committee.  

Based on a recommendation from the municipal labor counsel, the committee voted to direct the labor counsel to suspend Bushong, without pay, pending preparation of discipline charges. 

