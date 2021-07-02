TRENTON - Advancing its ongoing commitment to addressing the essential financial needs brought about by the Covid pandemic, the New Jersey Historical Commission has approved $230,000 in supplemental fiscal year 2021 funding for history organizations across the state.
According to a release, two Cape May County locations, the Harriet Tubman Museum, in Cape May, and the NAS Wildwood Aviation Museum, in Rio Grande, will each receive $5,000 from this funding.
The grants, in the sum of $5,000 each for 46 grantees, will be focused on maintaining staffing and other critical services, such as collections care and security costs, purchasing personal protective equipment (PPE) to ensure the safety of staff and visitors, and expanding virtual history programs and services to students, parents, teachers and the public.
“This funding will further support New Jersey’s efforts to alleviate the pandemic’s considerable financial impact on the state’s non-profit history community,” stated Secretary of State Tahesha Way. “Supporting essential jobs and safety protocols, while securing key technology advancements that will expand the programmatic reach and diversify audiences is exactly what is needed to provide the foundation for a successful future.”
The supplemental grant funds come as the American Alliance of Museums (AAM) recently documented the profound effect the Covid pandemic has had on the industry nationwide.
Over 75% of museums reported that their operating income fell an average of 40% in 2020; nearly half of museums surveyed noted that their total staff size decreased by an average of 29%; and almost 60% responded that they were forced to cut back on education, programming, and other public services due to budget shortfalls and/or staff reductions. Outreach by the New Jersey Historical Commission found similar results among its statewide history grantees: 57% of its general operating support (GOS) recipients had laid off and/or furloughed full-or part-time staff, while 81% were forced to drastically reduce fundraising operations.
“Providing our history nonprofits with this additional state support at a time when other funding resources are stretched or non-existent was paramount,” stated Sara Cureton, executive director, New Jersey Historical Commission. “The devastation caused by the pandemic will take some time to repair. The focus on essential needs, such as staffing, safety and virtual capabilities, is exactly what organizations need as they advance their reopening plans.”
For more information on the New Jersey Historical Commission’s grant programs, including the grant guidelines, visit History.NJ.gov.
The New Jersey Historical Commission’s grant awards are determined through an independent peer-review process. All funding is made possible by a portion of the revenue produced by the state’s Hotel/Motel Tax legislation.