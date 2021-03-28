AVALON – At a point when some county municipalities have not yet introduced their 2021 budget, Avalon Borough Council adopted a $32.8 million budget for 2021.
The budget calls for no local purpose tax increase, even though it makes use of over $4 million in increased appropriations over 2020. Part of that increase is due to a $2 million grant from the county Open Space program related to the construction of Surfside Park.
The budget also assumes no increase in water and sewer rates or the cost of seasonal beach tags.
During the budget presentation, Administrator Scott Wahl noted Avalon had the highest median sales price for homes, in 2020, at $2.6 million. The borough's one-year net increase in ratables, in 2020, was $144,333,900.
The presentation stated the borough’s net valuation for 2021 is $9,343,941,500. The increase in ratables provides an over $300,000 increase in tax revenue.