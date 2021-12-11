Occupational,Health,And,Safety,Miners,Sign,Of,The,Work,Permit
STONE HARBOR - During Stone Harbor Borough Council's Dec. 7 meeting, Construction Official Raymond Poudrier alerted the governing body to new requirements that just keep coming for municipal construction offices. 

The news from Poudrier was that municipal construction offices in New Jersey must adopt a digital platform for construction-related applications and permits by April 30.  

The new electronic permitting statute should, in the long run, improve efficiencies, Poudrier said, but “getting there is going to be difficult.”  

If help is needed to offset the cost of the transition, the statute allows municipalities to add a surcharge to construction permits for three years.  

Poudrier also reminded the council that Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) directives require all municipalities to adopt a revised floodplain ordinance by March 30. He added that the current one-page flood prevention permit will expand to 14 pages. 

