COURT HOUSE - Dec. 13: The Cape May County Health Department continues to provide expanded COVID-19 testing. 

According to a release, in response to COVID-19, the Cape May County Department of Health, with the partnership of Cape Regional Medical Center and Cape May County/Local Office of Emergency Management, will be expanding testing throughout Cape May County. Testing will be available at Cape May County Department of Health and at various locations around Cape May County. 

Testing will be by appointment. To make an appointment, you can call (609) 463-6581. This continues to provide additional capacity of testing for County residents to get quicker tests and results.

The Cape May County Department of Health is announcing today that 41 new positive test samples were collected among county residents over the past several days, one of which is associated with Dennis Township long-term care. While Cape May County has recorded 3,491 COVID-19 cases during the pandemic, 2,839 of those are now off quarantine.

