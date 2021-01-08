COURT HOUSE - Jan. 8: The Cape May County Department of Health is announcing today that 66 new positive test samples were collected among county residents over the past several days.
According to a release, while Cape May County has recorded 4,798 Covid cases during the pandemic, 4,020 of those are now off quarantine.
The county also announced the death of a 73-year-old Lower Township man from the coronavirus.
“The loss of a community member has left all of us deeply saddened,” stated Commissioner Jeff Pierson. “We are very saddened to hear of your recent loss.”
The first two mega Covid vaccine sites opened today. The one closest to Cape May County that opened today is located at Rowan College of South Jersey, and the other one that opened today is in Morris County. Four more sites will open in the next week, and the closest one will be at the Atlantic City Convention Center.
The goal of the New Jersey Health Department is to get 70% of the population vaccinated by summer. Any state resident can preregister for the vaccine, at https://covid19.nj.gov/pages/vaccine.