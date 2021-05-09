MT Logo

NOTE: The Cape May County Herald is offering full coverage of the COVID-19 / coronavirus emergency to all, with no payment required. We are committed to ensuring our readers can make critical decisions for themselves and their families during this ongoing situation. To continue supporting this vital reporting, please consider a digital subscription or contribution. For more coverage, subscribe to our daily newsletter.

COURT HOUSE - Middle Township Committee May 3 approved nine zoning changes recommended in the 2020 master plan reexamination report. Three of the changes are in Rio Grande and six are in Court House. 

The only change to consistently draw opposition was the transition of a 4.5-acre parcel off the northbound entrance ramp of the Garden State Parkway, at Exit 10, from rural conservation to town center.  

Property owners in a residential neighborhood behind the designated site objected to the change, which would allow a developer, Cape May Hospitality, to proceed with site planning for a 100-room, four-story Hilton Hampton Inn hotel. 

The public hearing on the zoning changes drew no comments. The changes were unanimously adopted. 

Tags

Get 'The Wrap', a new way to get the news.

We wrap up the news from the Shore you love, and deliver it to your inbox, weekly.

Load comments