CREST HAVEN - Kevin Lare was appointed acting county administrator by freeholders Dec. 8. His appointment will become effective Jan. 1, 2021.
The appointment won the support of four of five freeholders. Abstaining from the vote was Will Morey.
Morey offered the reason for his action: "Only regarding the process." He said he found Lare "very well qualified for this position." He congratulated Lare, as did others on the board.
"My struggle is that over the past few years, I've spoken directly and publicly about the processes and expected a different path to be chosen. I recognize this is within the board's discretion."
According to the salary resolution (https://bit.ly/2JQG83d) passed at the same meeting, which includes many county positions, Lare will earn $133,705 in the new year, a roughly $3,000 increase over his 2020 salary.
Michael Donohue, a retired Superior Court judge and county Republican chairman, assumed the interim operations director post earlier this year after Clerk of the Board and Administrator Elizabeth Bozzelli retired.
Bozzelli was appointed to a three-year term Oct. 23, 2018, by a 3-2 vote. Morey voted against that appointment.
Lare is presently the county's director of Finance and Purchasing.
Library Tax Set
Patrons of the Cape May County Library system, not owners in Ocean City or Avalon, which have municipal libraries, will pay a library tax in 2021 of .00034 of a mil per dollar.
As an example, the owner of a Middle Township property assessed at $209,000 would pay about $73 per year to support the library.
Reimbursement for Elections
A total of $864,120 was the cost of the primary and general elections, for which the county received reimbursements from the state.
Resolutions were passed at the Dec. 8 meeting to include in the budget $360,597 for the July 7 primary election and $503,523 for the Nov. 3 general election.
Statements in both note that the funds were for an increase in vote-by-mail ballots, preparation of polling places to assure compliance with COVID-19 safety regulations, as well as ballot drop boxes and installation.
Annual Reorganization
The annual reorganization of the Board of Chosen Freeholders will take place at 5 p.m. Jan. 6, in the William E. Sturm Jr. Administration Building, 4 Moore Rd., Court House.
On that day, Freeholders Jeffrey Pierson and Will Morey will take oaths to stay on the board.
Roadway Change Order
County Engineer Robert Church offered a change order, for $69,928, to South State, Inc., for various 2018 road improvement projects. Those included striping of Goshen and Bayshore roads and installing rumble strips on CR 621 (Ocean Drive), in Lower Township.
A portion of Old Sea Isle Boulevard was paved, with funding from a federal aid project.