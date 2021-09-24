Cape May Logo - Use This One

NOTE: Please consider a digital subscription or contribution. For more coverage, subscribe to our daily newsletter.

CAPE MAY - When the current Cape May City Council took office in January, a priority was placed on building a new firehouse.  

The issue was a controversial one during the November campaign that saw two separate and competing referendums authorizing city bonding for a separate firehouse or a combined fire and police public safety building. 

The winning referendum supported the construction of a new firehouse for $5 million. 

The governing body Sept. 21 awarded a construction contract for the new facility costing $5.1 million. The winning bid came in the second round of procurement after the city rejected all bids as too high earlier in September. 

Mayor Zack Mullock said the city is on schedule to have construction begin this fall.

Tags

Get 'The Wrap', a new way to get the news.

We wrap up the news from the Shore you love, and deliver it to your inbox, weekly.

Load comments