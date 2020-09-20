COURT HOUSE - Sept. 20: The Cape May County Health Department is reporting two new positive cases among county residents, as listed below.
According to a release, total positive cases of COVID-19 infection, in Cape May County, is now 1,289, including 90 deaths.
“The closer you interact with others and the longer that interaction, the higher the risk of COVID-19 spread. If you decide to engage in social activities, it is important to protect yourself and practice preventive measures, such as social distancing, hand hygiene and wearing a facial covering,” stated Kevin Thomas, Cape May County health officer.
As communities and businesses are opening, people are trying to get back to normal activities as safely as possible. While there is no way to ensure zero risk of infection, it is important to understand potential risks and how to adopt different types of prevention measures to protect yourself and others. When planning your own gathering it is important for you to consider your own personal situation and the risk for you, your family, and your guests.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention suggests taking the following precautions when hosting a social gathering:
- Remind guests to stay home if they are sick.
- Encourage social distancing. For example, host your gatherings outside, when possible.
- Wear facial coverings over nose and mouth when social distancing is not possible, especially when indoors.
- Clean hands often with soup and water. If not possible, use hand sanitizer that is at least 60% alcohol.
- Limit the number of people handling or serving food.
- Limit contact with commonly touched surfaces or shared items.
- Clean and disinfect commonly touched surfaces and any shared items between use when feasible.