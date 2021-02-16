WILDWOOD CREST - A bond ordinance to fund a $1.6 million project rehabbing Wildwood Crest’s former library building, passed by a 2-to-1 vote, at the Feb. 10 Board of Commissioners meeting.
Deputy Mayor Joyce Gould voted “an emphatic no” and has previously spoken of her desire to see the building demolished in favor of a parking lot. Mayor Don Cabrera and Commissioner David Thompson voted in favor of the project.
The borough’s branch of the county library moved to Atlantic Avenue, in 2015. The building has since fallen into disrepair and is a danger to collapse if not addressed, said Bill McLees, an architect hired by the borough, in November.
The plan (http://bit.ly/2HxwuS9) is to turn the building, on a beachfront lot, into a community hangout and increase parking from eight to 38 metered spaces. Gould’s plan called for 84 spaces and parking attendants. She said she thinks the Crest Pier is a more suitable community center.
“I think it’s a huge mistake. I really do, but I could be wrong. I've been wrong before,” Gould said, in an interview after the meeting, adding she wasn’t surprised she was outvoted.
“I knew that was going to happen,” she said.
“I think they plan to do it (the project) starting in the fall, and in the fall, we have an election. That's going to be interesting, so we will see what happens,” Gould added.