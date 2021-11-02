Ocean City Hall - File Photo

OCEAN CITY - Managers and engineers for a flood mitigation project for West 17th Street will be on hand at a neighborhood meeting to update residents on plans and schedules.  

According to a municipal release from Ocean City, the work is being coordinated with utility company upgrades, and representatives of New Jersey American Water and South Jersey Gas also will be part of the presentation. The meeting will be held in the Senior Center, within the Ocean City Community Center (1735 Simpson Ave.), at 11 a.m. Nov. 13. The public is invited to attend in person.  

Residents also will be able to participate remotely via Zoom. 

