TRENTON - New Jersey Motor Vehicle Commission customers are advised that all MVC facilities, including licensing and vehicle centers, regional service centers, road testing sites, and inspection stations, will be closed Nov. 26, in observance of the Thanksgiving holiday.

According to a release, regular business hours will be in effect for the rest of the week at all facilities.

 Specifically, MVC facilities will be open for regular business Nov. 27-28(unless closed due to COVID-19).

Regular Agency hours:

Monday - Friday

8 a.m. - 4:30 p.m.

Saturday

8 a.m. - 3 p.m.

Regular Vehicle Inspection Station hours:

Monday - Friday

8 a.m. - 4:30 p.m.

Saturday

7 a.m. - Noon

Customers should visit NJMVC.gov to find up-to-date information on MVC operations and locations, complete all available online transactions, and schedule appointments for registration/title services, license renewals, out-of-state transfers, and driver testing.

