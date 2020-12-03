WOODBINE - Mayor William Pikolycky announced that the Borough of Woodbine has made an application to the New Jersey Department of Transportation “Transportation Alternative Set-Aside” program, for funding in the amount of $698,346, for various bikeway and trailhead improvements.
According to a release, the project will consist of installing a paved surface on the gravel path portion of the borough’s bikeway system, at the westerly end of County Route 550 (CR550), which interconnects with the trail system in Belleplain State Forest installation of scenic trailhead improvements at both ends of the DeHirsch Avenue Bikeway, which will provide rest areas for bikers and pedestrian including benches, bike racks, interpretive/directional signage, and landscaping; installation of additional benches, bike racks, and landscaping at several areas along the existing bikeway; and signage along the bikeway, including mileage marker signs, as well as some signs explaining some of the historical facts in town (such as the former railway system, former industrial areas, and history on the Woodbine Developmental Center, which was originally an agricultural college and is now approaching its hundredth anniversary).
In addition to noting that the project would improve the aesthetics of the area and encourage visitors and area residents to patronize Town Center businesses and local attractions, Pikolycky stated the project will help address the current increased recreational use from surrounding communities. This bikeway network is part of an overall county bikeway system, as well as part of the state-wide high point to Cape May bikeway.
“These transportation-related amenities will serve to enhance the biking experience across the Woodbine portion of the Route 550 corridor and will have both a community and regional benefit,” stated Pikolycky. “These improvements will complement not only this main section of the bikeway, but will also provide key linkages to other existing bikeways.”
“This application represents additional enhancements to the original part of Woodbine’s bikeway/pedestrian system, which has been recognized widely throughout the state, and is nearing its 25-year mark,” noted Pikolycky. “We look forward to a favorable review of our application by the NJDOT.”