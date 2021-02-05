STONE HARBOR - Winter Storm Orlena produced widespread flooding in Stone Harbor, according to Director of Public Works Grant Russ. During a Feb. 2 report to Stone Harbor Borough Council, Russ said there was flooding from 80th to 104th streets, and from Third Avenue to the bay.
Russ also noted the borough saw saltwater intrusion at 107th and 111th streets. “It is unusual for us to have saltwater intrusion in that area,” he said, adding that flooding there is more commonly caused by rain events.
Council President Ray Parzych, who chairs the borough’s Public Works Committee, indicated the storm showed three borough-owned bulkheads were “leaking badly,” and would need to be addressed.
Russ also said the borough lost “a lot of beach sand from 106th to 123rd streets.” Russ was not able to give specific details on the sand loss.