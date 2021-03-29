SEA ISLE CITY - In observance of National Vietnam War Veterans Day, at 11 a.m. March 29, the people of Sea Isle City are asked to pause for a moment of silence in honor of the men and women who served in the Vietnam War.
According to a release, as a way to remind Sea Isle City residents and visitors of the moment of silence, the city’s fire sirens will sound at 11 a.m.
“We are doing this to show respect for all Vietnam veterans who served our nation and often have been overlooked,” stated Mayor Leonard Desiderio. “Many veterans who served in the Vietnam War were not properly recognized - or worse, were treated with disrespect - when they came home from serving in Southeast Asia; and so, we ask everyone to please observe a moment of silence for them on Monday at 11 a.m.”
