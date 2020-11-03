To access the Herald’s local coronavirus/COVID-19 coverage, click here.
COURT HOUSE - Nov. 3: The Cape May County Department of Health is reporting 22 new positive cases among county residents.
According to a release, currently, 1,229 county residents are now off quarantine. Sadly, the county also announced the death of a 69-year-old Upper Township man from the coronavirus.
“I’d like to offer my prayers and condolences to the family,” stated Freeholder Jeff Pierson.
Total positive cases of COVID-19 infection, in Cape May County, is now 1,720, including 95 deaths.