CAPE MAY - Cape May City Council held its annual reorganization meeting Jan. 3. Later that day, the governing body held a closed session to discuss a new contract for Police Chief Anthony Marino. Nine months later, the council voted Sept. 15 to adopt a new contract.
Marino was appointed in the final months of the administration of Mayor Edward Mahaney, after a long struggle over the demotion of the previous Police Chief Robert Sheehan.
The decision regarding Sheehan became a major political issue in the 2016 election, where Mahaney lost his reelection bid to Clarence “Chuck” Lear, a retired police lieutenant, who served under Sheehan and whose alleged misuse of compensatory time led to years of legal conflict.
Appointing a new chief before leaving office was seen by many in the city as a move by the Mahaney administration to block any new administration’s ability to reappoint Sheehan.
Sheehan resolved his litigation with the city, receiving an $800,000 settlement and the right to remain on the police force in his current rank as captain.
It was Lear, the city’s mayor, who seconded the motion regarding adoption of Marino’s contract. The resolution passed unanimously.