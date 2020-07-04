County Reports 4 New COVID-19 Cases

COURT HOUSE - July 4: Cape May County reported four new COVID-19 cases today, one each in Wildwood Crest, Sea Isle City, Ocean City and Woodbine.
According to a release, New Jersey has 173,033 total COVID-19 positive cases and 13,333 deaths. Total positive cases of COVID-19 infection in Cape May County are now 770, including 69 deaths. Additionally, eight out-of-county positive cases are not reflected in the spreadsheet below.
Bars and restaurants may currently open for drive-through, delivery, takeout, and outdoor dining.
What to Expect at Restaurants and Bars
Establishments must institute the following policies:
- Limit seating to a maximum of eight customers per table - unless from an immediate family or the same household – and arrange seating to achieve a minimum distance of 6 feet between parties.
- Encourage reservations for greater control of customer traffic.
- Require customers to provide a phone number if making a reservation to facilitate contact tracing.
- Consider alternatives to paper/physical menus (whiteboards, electronic menus).
- Provide a hand sanitizer station for customers.
- Require customers who wish to enter the indoor portion of the establishment to wear a face covering, unless the customer has a medical reason for not doing so or is a child under 2 years of age.
- Require that groups stay 6 feet apart, even in areas where groups are not assigned seating.
- Prohibit smoking in any outdoor areas designated for consumption of food and/or beverages.
Guidance for Employees
Food or beverage establishments offering service must impose the following requirements on employees:
- Require employees to wash and/or sanitize their hands when entering the food or beverage establishment.
- Conduct daily health checks (e.g. temperature screening and/or symptom checking) of employees safely and respectfully, and following any applicable privacy laws and regulations.
- Require employees with symptoms of COVID-19 be sent home.
- Require all employees to wear face coverings, except where doing so would inhibit the individual's health, or if it would create an unsafe condition in which to operate equipment or execute a task (i.e. cooks that work near open flames).
- Provide all employees with face coverings and gloves free of charge.
- Provide employees break time for repeated handwashing throughout the workday.
- Provide sanitization materials, such as hand sanitizer and sanitizing wipes to staff.
- Encourage employees to obtain COVID-19 testing.