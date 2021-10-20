Haff-staff American Flag - Shutterstock
TRENTON - Gov. Phil Murphy Oct. 18 ordered that U.S. and New Jersey flags be flown at half-staff at all state buildings and facilities through Oct. 22 to honor the passing of General Colin Powell. 

“General Colin Powell was a dedicated statesman, soldier, and public servant who served our nation with integrity and purpose,” stated Murphy. “Tammy and I are praying for his loved ones.” 

A copy of Executive Order No. 270 is available here.

