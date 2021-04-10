NORTH WILDWOOD - Piro’s Restaurant was demolished in February to make way for residential housing. An Italian staple of Five Mile Island, Piro’s was open for 65 years.
The site of the former restaurant, located at 19th and New York avenues, was rezoned, and will be developed into a single-family home and multiple townhouses.
Pasquale Piro, the restaurant's owner, as well as a local high school guidance counselor, who lived in Wildwood Crest, died in January 2020. He was 82.
Tributes left by customers and former students on Piro’s online obituary remember him as a hard worker and gifted conversationalist, who could work the dining room and cover a wide range of subjects, from local information to fine wine and world history.
Construction is underway on the former restaurant’s property.