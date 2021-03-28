To access the Herald’s local coronavirus/COVID-19 coverage, click here.
COURT HOUSE - March 28: The Cape May County Department of Health is announcing today that 26 new positive test samples were collected among county residents over the past several days.
According to a release, while Cape May County has recorded 7,721 Covid cases during the pandemic, 7,172 of those are now off quarantine.
Additionally, one new out-of-county case is listed in the nonresident active cases.
The New Jersey Health Department reports that 35,208 Cape May County residents have received at least one vaccine dose and 22,434 have been fully vaccinated.
Cape May County has consistently led the state in per capita administration of the Covid vaccine. This week’s data study by NJ Advanced Media found that Cape May County has the lowest number of new cases per capita of any county in New Jersey. This is the second week in a row that Cape May County was the lowest, but the county has been consistently one of the three lowest throughout this calendar year. The sample looked at new cases between March 18 to March 24.
For vaccine information on where, when, who, and how, please visit capemaycountynj.gov.