48308044307_cd41ee1567_c.jpg

Governor Phil Murphy and Attorney General Gurbir Grewal announce a federal lawsuit to overturn IRS rule invalidating New Jersey’s efforts to restore property tax deductibility July 17, 2019, in South Orange.

 Edwin J. Torres/Governor’s Office

NOTE: The Cape May County Herald is offering full coverage of the COVID-19 / coronavirus emergency to all, with no payment required. We are committed to ensuring our readers can make critical decisions for themselves and their families during this ongoing situation. To continue supporting this vital reporting, please consider a digital subscription or contribution. For more coverage, subscribe to our daily newsletter.

TRENTON - In accordance with Attorney General Directive 2021-04, Attorney General Gurbir S. Grewal May 19 established an online portal - njoag.gov/sentencing - for inmates serving sentences for qualifying non-violent drug offenses, or others on their behalf, to request elimination of their mandatory minimum terms.

According to a release, AG Directive 2021-4, which was issued April 19 and wentinto effect May 19, directed the director of the Division of Criminal Justice to establish a mechanism for receiving and reviewing requests for incarcerated defendants seeking to rescind the mandatory minimum term associated with their sentence for a non-violent drug offense. The portal is available for inmates who satisfy the two requirements of AG Directive 2021-4:

  • (a) The inmate is currently serving a sentence for a qualifying drug crime that includes a mandatory period of parole ineligibility
  • (b) At the time of the request, the defendant remains ineligible for parole solely on account of the parole disqualifier mandated by the qualifying drug crime.

After submissions are received to the online portal at njoag.gov/sentencing, prosecutors will work with the Office of the Public Defender to confirm the inmate’s eligibility under the directive for a sentence reduction, and to file a joint motion with the court for those who qualify.

The Office of the Public Defender has agreed to represent qualifying inmates in the filing of a joint motion for a sentence reduction and can provide assistance to inmates and their families seeking to submit a request. Individuals seeking additional information may contact the Public Defender’s helpline, at 833-947-2127, or via email, thedefenders@opd.nj.gov.

Tags

Get 'The Wrap', a new way to get the news.

We wrap up the news from the Shore you love, and deliver it to your inbox, weekly.

Load comments