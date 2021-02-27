To access the Herald’s local coronavirus/COVID-19 coverage, click here.
COURT HOUSE - Feb. 27: The Cape May County Department of Health is announcing today that 25 new positive test samples were collected among county residents over the past several days.
According to a release, while Cape May County has recorded 6,853 Covid cases during the pandemic, 6,329 of those are now off quarantine.
The Cape May County Department of Health administered 260 doses of the Covid vaccine Feb. 26, for a total of 10,454 doses so far. The New Jersey Health Department reports that 28,118 doses of the vaccine have been administered in Cape May County, when combining the vaccine doses given out by the Cape May County Department of Health and other entities. This total number of doses includes a combination of first and second doses.
New Jersey will be in line to receive 70,000 doses of the new Johnson & Johnson vaccine next week, according to Gov. Phil Murphy. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved the vaccine for emergency use authorization Feb. 27. A key panel gave its go-ahead Feb. 26. The company said they plan to have 20 million doses in the U.S. by the end of March.
This new vaccine is different from the first two approved vaccines, in that it requires only a single dose and needs to be refrigerated versus the other two vaccines that must be kept frozen.
For vaccine information on where, when, who, and how, please visit capemaycountynj.gov.