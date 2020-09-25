COURT HOUSE - “It’s time to bring some normalcy to our kids’ lives,” said Middle Township Mayor Timothy Donohue, at the Sept. 21 Middle Township Committee meeting. He was explaining the decision to proceed with trick or treating.
He made the statement at the committee’s 12th virtual meeting, required by limitations on the number of individuals allowed to gather indoors.
The municipality approved trick or treating for Oct. 31, from 5-8 p.m. Donohue emphasized that those uneasy with the door-to-door tradition should not feel troubled about not participating. The repeated message was that individuals should make the decision with which they are most comfortable.
Saying that “we trust our community to be responsible” in how they participate, Donohue also promised guidance on how to participate safely. After the meeting, Donohue said the municipality was drawing the guidance from the Mayo Clinic and other major health centers. The goal is to have the guidance publicly available by Oct. 1.
Almost simultaneous with the committee meeting, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention advised against trick or treating, calling it a high-risk activity. Asked if that would change the municipality’s plans, Donohue said, “We are moving forward.”