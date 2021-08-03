AVALON - In December 2020, Avalon Borough Council passed a resolution authorizing a shared services agreement with neighboring Stone Harbor for code enforcement services.
The services were to be used only in a case where a conflict of interest, or the perception of a conflict of interest, confronted Stone Harbor’s code enforcement officer.
The issue driving the agreement was construction activity by Charles Street Developers, a firm owned by Charles Krafczek, a member of the borough’s governing body and its Planning Board.
Some of Krafczek’s projects would require code enforcement response to complaints, placing the local construction office in the position of reviewing construction being done by an individual who is perceived as being able to influence the outcome.
The fact that it was Krafczek’s activity that was the basis for the agreement was confirmed in the minutes of Avalon’s Nov. 16 council work session.
Apparently, Stone Harbor never availed itself of those services.
Avalon Borough Council July 28 heard a report on the desirability of rescinding the agreement, given that Stone Harbor never used the arrangement and indicated it no longer required the services.