COURT HOUSE - July 22: Cape May County reports that nine new COVID-19 cases were found today, six community based and three non-residents.
According to a release, New Jersey has 177, 645 total COVID-19 positive cases and 13,787 deaths. Total positive cases of COVID-19 infection in Cape May County is now 919, including 81 deaths.
Sadly, the county announced the death of an 84-year-old Lower Township man from the coronavirus.
“My condolences to the entire family,” stated Cape May County Freeholder Director Gerald Thornton. “My most sincere sympathies and heartfelt prayers.”
