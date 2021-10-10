CAPE MAY - In September, Cape May officials announced an agreement with the police union on a contract that will run from Jan. 1, 2022, to Dec. 31, 2025. The city is now engaged in collective bargaining with its firefighters.
Cape May is one of five county municipalities with paid career firefighters. The others are Ocean City, Wildwood, North Wildwood, and, most recently, Stone Harbor.
The contract, which expired in December 2020, was negotiated in 2015 and contained a salary range based on years of employment with a maximum reached after 18 years of service.
The 2021 city budget allocates $1.7 million to the fire department, including salaries and wages, other expenses, and aid to the volunteer company. This figure does not include firefighter pension payments.
Cape May maintains a separate Fire Prevention Bureau, which handles fire inspections and other fire prevention duties that are not part of the Cape May Fire Department.
The city is currently in the process of constructing a new fire station for the department. Department personnel and equipment will be relocated to West Cape May until the construction is completed.