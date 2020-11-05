MT Logo

NOTE: The Cape May County Herald is offering full coverage of the COVID-19 / coronavirus emergency to all, with no payment required. We are committed to ensuring our readers can make critical decisions for themselves and their families during this ongoing situation. To continue supporting this vital reporting, please consider a digital subscription or contribution. For more coverage, subscribe to our daily newsletter.

To access the Herald’s local coronavirus/COVID-19 coverage, click here.

COURT HOUSE - Middle Township is seeking $171,325 from a state fund directed to help municipalities address unexpected expenses caused by the pandemic. 

Gov. Phil Murphy Oct. 9 announced that $60 million from the Coronavirus Relief Fund would be set aside in a Local Government Emergency Fund (LGEF) to help counties and municipalities address the many unexpected expenses associated with the COVID-19 spread. 

At its Nov. 2 meeting, Middle Township Committee acted on the grant opportunity, passing a resolution that allows the municipality to seek support from the fund. The LGEF funds would alleviate part of the burden placed on municipal taxpayers.   

Tags

Get 'The Wrap', a new way to get the news.

We wrap up the news from the Shore you love, and deliver it to your inbox, weekly.

Load comments