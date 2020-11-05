COURT HOUSE - Middle Township is seeking $171,325 from a state fund directed to help municipalities address unexpected expenses caused by the pandemic.
Gov. Phil Murphy Oct. 9 announced that $60 million from the Coronavirus Relief Fund would be set aside in a Local Government Emergency Fund (LGEF) to help counties and municipalities address the many unexpected expenses associated with the COVID-19 spread.
At its Nov. 2 meeting, Middle Township Committee acted on the grant opportunity, passing a resolution that allows the municipality to seek support from the fund. The LGEF funds would alleviate part of the burden placed on municipal taxpayers.