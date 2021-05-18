TRENTON - Gov. Phil Murphy may 17 announced the lifting of New Jersey’s travel advisory, which outlined quarantine and testing recommendations for residents and visitors to the state following interstate travel.
According to a release, effective immediately, the travel advisory is no longer in place for both vaccinated and unvaccinated individuals.
“With Covid-19 cases drastically declining in New Jersey and across the country, it is no longer necessary to ask New Jersey residents and travelers to quarantine upon arrival to our state,” stated Murphy. “This is an important step that has only been made possible with our successful Covid-19 vaccination program and the collective efforts of New Jersey residents to contain this pandemic.”
“New Jersey and the nation, as a whole, are moving in the right direction,” stated Department of Health Commissioner Judith Persichilli. “Increasing vaccination rates and decreasing case rates make it safer for us to travel.”
Residents and travelers are encouraged to follow the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s (CDC) protocols regarding quarantine and testing following domestic travel. Travelers should remain up to date regarding local travel recommendations and requirements applicable to their destination. International travel is still governed by the CDC’s protocols and guidance.
International Travel
The CDC is requiring all air passengers entering the U.S. from a foreign country to provide proof of a negative test for Covid or of recovery from Covid. Travelers are required to get tested no more than three days before their flight to the U.S. departs and show their negative result to the airline before boarding or be prepared to show documentation of recovery (proof or a recent positive viral test and a letter from a healthcare provider or public health official stating that they were cleared to travel). For more information, visit the CDC website.
In addition, with specific exceptions, foreign nationals who have been in any of the following countries during the past 14 days may not enter the U.S.: China, Iran, countries in the European Schengen Area, United Kingdom, Republic of Ireland, Brazil and South Africa. For more details and a full list of exceptions, refer to the CDC's update on travelers prohibited from entry.
International travelers should also refer to guidance published by the CDC and check the CDC's COVID-19 travel recommendations by destination. Many countries are categorized as a level-4 high Covid risk, and the CDC recommends avoiding all travel to these countries. Visit the CDC for information on testing and international travel.