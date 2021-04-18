DT Logo

NOTE: The Cape May County Herald is offering full coverage of the COVID-19 / coronavirus emergency to all, with no payment required. We are committed to ensuring our readers can make critical decisions for themselves and their families during this ongoing situation. To continue supporting this vital reporting, please consider a digital subscription or contribution. For more coverage, subscribe to our daily newsletter.

DENNISVILLE - During Dennis Township Committee's April 13 meeting, governing body members tabled the municipal budget’s adoption, given that, per Mayor Zeth Matalucci's expectations, pandemic stimulus money from the Biden administration's recent trillion-dollar-plus Covid initiative is on its way.  

"We are awaiting $600,000 in pandemic stimulus funding to offset losses we incurred from revenues we expected to generate, but did not because of the pandemic," explained Matalucci. "We have recorded $212,000 in revenues lost because of the pandemic, including loss of state funding, and this money will put us in a better position. We can use $300,000 this year and the rest for the future," Matalucci concluded. 

Tags

Get 'The Wrap', a new way to get the news.

We wrap up the news from the Shore you love, and deliver it to your inbox, weekly.

Load comments