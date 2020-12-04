To access the Herald’s local coronavirus/COVID-19 coverage, click here.
STONE HARBOR - “I don’t have a Water and Sewer Department right now.” That was the message Stone Harbor Public Works Director Grant Russ delivered to Borough Council Dec. 1.
Russ explained that the six members of the department, including the supervisor, were in quarantine after one member of the crew unknowingly exposed the others to COVID-19 while they worked on a task in a small, enclosed space.
According to Russ, when the crew member tested positive, borough protocols called for everyone to go into quarantine. “When they return,” Russ added, “I will be adjusting their work schedules, so they cannot all be at work at the same time.”
Russ indicated that, barring complications, he expected the workers to return from quarantine “next Wednesday” (Dec. 9).