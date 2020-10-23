WOODBINE - Mayor William Pikolycky announced Oct. 23 that the Borough of Woodbine has made application to the New Jersey Department of Community Affairs’ Small Cities Program, in the amount of $400,000, to replace the aging water system beneath portions of Adams Avenue and Franklin Street and to reconstruct the affected areas of those same rights of way.
According to a release, the major components of this project will include replacing the existing water main to code, replacement of water services, installation of additional valves, replacement and relocation of fire hydrants to improve accessibility for fire service, and reconstruction of the affected roadways.
“If this project is approved, it will leverage a recently received $500,000 DOT grant for our final phase of our streetscape project,” added Mayor Pikolycky. “This work would complement and work hand-in-hand with our streetscape project.”
The Small Cities Program is an extremely competitive funding opportunity that provides grants to develop or improve public facilities and infrastructure.
“Woodbine has enjoyed a long and beneficial relationship with DCA and its Small Cities Program, as well as with DOT,” Mayor Pikolycky concluded. “We look forward to continuing those relationships with what we hope is a favorable review of our recent application.”