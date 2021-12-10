COURT HOUSE - Acting Attorney General Andrew Bruck announced in August that New Jersey would join in the $26 billion national opioid settlement agreement with the nation’s three largest distributors and Johnson & Johnson.
According to the attorney general’s website, the state could see as much as $600 million of the funds, which would be used to abate the impact of the opioid crisis on the Garden State.
Counties, subdivisions, and municipalities across the state are now making decisions to join or remain separate from the settlement. Joining the settlement means releasing the companies from legal liability beyond the settlement terms.
At its Dec. 6 meeting, Middle Township Committee adopted a resolution joining the settlement. With a deadline in early January, all 21 counties and many of their municipalities will be considering similar resolutions. The totality of those that join will help maximize recovery under the agreement and impact the actual allocation of funds within the state.