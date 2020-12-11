To access the Herald’s local coronavirus/COVID-19 coverage, click here.
COURT HOUSE - Dec. 11: New Jersey recently changed its recommendation for the quarantine period for people traveling back to the state.
According to a release, the state Department of Health has cut the maximum amount of time a traveler should quarantine down to 10 days from the original 14 days if the individual is not able to get tested. If the person can get a test three to five days after the trip and test negative, they are only expected to quarantine for seven days after the trip is complete. If the person tests positive, they should then quarantine for the full 10 days.
New Jersey asks anyone who travels outside of the immediate region, including New York, Connecticut, Pennsylvania and Delaware, to follow these voluntary quarantine rules.
The Cape May County Department of Health is announcing today that 44 new positive test samples were collected among county residents over the past several days, five of which are associated with long-term care in Woodbine and Ocean City. While Cape May County has recorded 3,394 COVID-19 cases during the pandemic, 3,290 of those are now off quarantine.