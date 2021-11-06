COURT HOUSE - New Covid cases continue to trend downward in Cape May County.
According to the county's weekly Covid report, the 30-day average has dropped by more than one-third over the past 30 days. The latest rate of transmission (RT) in the county, according to covidactnow.org, is at .74, which is the lowest since July 6. The website also reports that Cape May County has the lowest RT among all counties in New Jersey.
The Cape May County Department of Health administered a total of 22,671 doses so far. The New Jersey Department of Health reports that 75,405 Cape May County residents have received at least one vaccine dose, and 59,548 have been fully vaccinated. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reports that 67% of the county’s population is fully vaccinated.
The Cape May County Department of Health is offering booster shots of the Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccine. Individuals that have received the Moderna vaccine must wait six months before receiving the booster shot. People who have taken the Johnson & Johnson vaccine need to wait two months before getting the booster. The county’s DOH will be providing all Moderna, Johnson & Johnson Covid vaccinations, including booster doses, along -with flu shots, at the Avalon Community Center every Wednesday, from 1-5 p.m., with no appointments needed for this walk-in clinic. They will also be providing first and second doses via their mobile vaccine clinic weekly.
This upcoming week, vaccines will be available:
- Nov. 9, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., at Christ Gospel Church, 2209 Route 9, in Whitesboro – First and second shots of Moderna or first shot of Johnson & Johnson – no boosters will be given at this location.
- Nov. 10, 1-5 p.m., at the Avalon Community Center, 3001 Avalon Ave., in Avalon – Moderna or Johnson & Johnson
“The latest data is very encouraging, and we thank our Cape May County residents for their hard work,” stated Cape May County Commissioner Jeffrey Pierson. “Vaccinations are proving to be effective, and we encourage anyone who has not yet received one to protect themselves and their families.”
For more information on obtaining the vaccine quickly and free of charge, go to capemaycountynj.gov/226/Health-Department or call 609-465-1187. Cape May County has recorded 12,424 cases during the pandemic, 12,003 of those are now off quarantine. More details on daily reported case numbers can be found at capemaycountynj.gov/1418/Covid-19-Dashboard.