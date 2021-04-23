Cape May Logo - Use This One

NOTE: The Cape May County Herald is offering full coverage of the COVID-19 / coronavirus emergency to all, with no payment required. We are committed to ensuring our readers can make critical decisions for themselves and their families during this ongoing situation. To continue supporting this vital reporting, please consider a digital subscription or contribution. For more coverage, subscribe to our daily newsletter.

CAPE MAY - At an April 20 Cape May City Council meeting, the city's governing body clarified possible confusion about open alcohol consumption on the city’s Promenade. The public consumption of alcohol is not allowed anywhere on the Promenade, without exception.

The issue arose because of an earlier change to the open consumption policies approved at a previous council meeting. To aid local restaurants and bars during the continuing health emergency, the city will allow open consumption within 50 feet of a licensed establishment.

What was not clear at the time was whether some restaurants and bars along the narrowest portions of Beach Avenue were within 50 feet of Promenade bench seating. The meeting clarified that none are within the boundary.

Tags

Get 'The Wrap', a new way to get the news.

We wrap up the news from the Shore you love, and deliver it to your inbox, weekly.

Load comments