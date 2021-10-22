LT DIGEST - Two Officers Honored.JPG

Lower Township Council Oct. 18 honors police officers Robert Fessler and Jordan Saini for saving the life of a drowning 2-year-old in Cold Spring.

VILLAS - Lower Township Council, during its Oct. 18 meeting, presented plaques to two patrolmen to honor their work during a life-threatening incident involving a 2-year-old 

Officers Robert Fessler and Jordan Saini Sept. 6 responded to a Cold Spring residence. At the hometoddler was unresponsive due to a near-drowning incident, where Fessler sprinted to the backyard where it occurred. After assessing the scene, Fessler administered blows to the toddler’s back to remove water from the child’s lungs, according to Mayor Frank Sippel.  

Additionally, upon immediate arrival to the scene, Saini assisted in facilitating first aid to the unresponsive child, who then began coughing and regaining consciousness, according to Sippel.  

Both officers were commended for administering first aid until emergency personnel arrived, keeping the family members calm and taking command of the scene.  

Because of their quick actions, the child was able to be resuscitated and has fully recovered. 

