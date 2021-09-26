STONE HARBOR - At its Sept. 21 work session, Stone Harbor Borough Council discussed proceeding with a bicycle helmet ordinance that would be more comprehensive than state requirements.
The issue arose as part of ongoing discussions about bicycle safety following a fatal accident that killed a bicyclist on a borough street in July.
State law requires that anyone under 17 who is operating a bicycle or is a passenger must wear a safety helmet. The borough is discussing a potential ordinance that would require helmets for bicyclists of any age.
Council asked borough attorneys to research whether the state law would preempt a stricter municipal ordinance. Council member Charles Krafczek urged the borough to proceed with an ordinance as an important public safety issue.
Council members expressed concern in the past about the growing vulnerability of pedestrians and bicyclists as the sheer volume of the summer crowds in the borough continues to increase.
Police continue to make hundreds of friendly stops of bicyclists to advise on safety practices as many enjoy bicycling outside of designated lanes or riding without helmets.
Mayor Judith Davies-Dunhour said the borough needed to “step up” its bicycle safety education efforts. Council member Jennifer Gensemer noted that safety approaches that focus on positive reinforcement rather than strict enforcement of regulations had good results in promoting safe practices.
It appears likely that the borough will proceed to enact a form of new bicycle safety effort and possible ordinance before summer 2022.