COURT HOUSE - The Cape May County Department of Health has administered the most doses of Covid vaccines by population in New Jersey, as it awaits a greater supply of vaccine from the state.
According to a release, the county's first county vaccine administration site was established for the new year, and another site will be fully operational on or before Feb. 1.
Residents are encouraged to go to capemaycountynj.gov to register for the vaccine. Once registered, residents will receive a notice from the state informing them that they can go into the system and schedule their vaccination appointment.
Currently, the county is following the guidelines set forth by the state and administering vaccines to eligible residents who previously registered and to frontline personnel.
Residents are reminded that they must pre-register through the New Jersey State Vaccine Registration System. A link to the registration and other information can be found at capemaycountynj.gov.
“The beginning of our vaccination efforts has been challenging, given the fact that we must await the state’s distribution of doses,” stated County Commissioner Len Desiderio, co-chair of the County Recovery Task Force, "but rest assured, we are doing everything that needs to be done to vaccinate as many of our residents as we can as quickly as possible once the state provides us with a sufficient supply of the vaccine.”
Based on vaccine availability, after a resident registers, he or she will receive an email notice of how and when to schedule an appointment. Vaccines are scheduled by appointment only, no walk-ins. Vaccination center locations will be provided upon scheduling the appointment.
Information on current eligibility for the vaccine can be found at capemaycountynj.go.