WOODBINE - Mayor William Pikolycky announced Jan. 14 that the Borough of Woodbine held its 2021 swearing-in during the scheduled council meeting Jan. 4, at 7:30 p.m., at the Municipal Building, 501 Washington Ave.
According to a release, Councilmen Hector Cruz and David Bennett were both sworn in for their third term.
The mayor gave his annual State of the Borough address following the swearing-in ceremonies.
“I congratulate these returning councilmen and look forward to working with our entire Borough Council in the year ahead,” stated Pikolycky. “We look forward to a brighter and safer 2021."