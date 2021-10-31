UT Logo

NOTE: Please consider a digital subscription or contribution. For more coverage, subscribe to our daily newsletter.

PETERSBURG - At the Oct. 25 Upper Township Committee meeting, representatives of the local American Legion Post 239, in Tuckahoe, which celebrated its 100th-anniversary last year, presented Blue Star flags to two Upper families whose sons are in the U.S. armed forces.  

Receiving the Blue Star flags were parents Joseph and Teresa Cotton, honoring the service of their son, Capt. Joseph D. Cotton, and Steven and Maryanne Callahan, honoring the service of their sons, Cpl. Steven M. Callahan and Seaman Recruit Christopher B. Callahan.  

Municipal Clerk Barbara Young mentioned she has applications for any family qualifying for and wishing to be publicly recognized for this distinction. 

Tags

Get 'The Wrap', a new way to get the news.

We wrap up the news from the Shore you love, and deliver it to your inbox, weekly.

Load comments