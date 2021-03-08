COURT HOUSE - The Cape May County Zoo announced the arrival of "Maliha," an 8-year-old female snow leopard.
According to a release, Dr. Alexander Ernst, associate veterinarian, reported, "The female snow leopard named Maliha came to us from the Roger Williams Zoo, in Providence, Rhode Island. She will be paired up with our male snow leopard, Bataar, to continue the Cape May County Zoo’s long-standing tradition of success in breeding snow leopards."
Maliha was sent to the Cape May County Zoo by the Species Survival Plan (SSP), as a strong genetic match for the zoo's male snow leopard.
"We are excited to continue the work that Himani, our original female snow leopard, started over 10 years ago. Every successful birth is a small step towards the preservation of the species in the wild," Ernst stated.
"We are thrilled to receive a new female snow leopard and anxious to work with the SSP in breeding these magnificent animals. Our zoo veterinarians, Dr. Hubert Paluch and Dr. Alex Ernst, and the zoo staff have had great success working with the SSP in the area of conservation. The work of our zoo staff with snow leopards and other endangered species is well-known and a great source of pride for the Cape May County," stated County Commissioner E. Marie Hayes, liaison to the County Park and Zoo.
The mission of the Association of Zoos and Aquariums (AZA) is to oversee the population management of select species with AZA-accredited member institutions to enhance the conservation of species in the wild. The success of the AZA Snow Leopard Species Survival Program is due to the cooperation of more than 70 participating zoos.
The Cape May County Zoo is accredited by the AZA and participates in other SSP programs, in addition to the snow leopard conservation.
It is estimated there are approximately 3,500 to 7,000 snow leopards left, and they are considered endangered and facing extinction. They live for 15–18 years in the wild and can live for up to 25 years in zoos.
Maliha can be viewed every day at the Walter Trettin Snow Leopard Habitat.