COURT HOUSE - Sept. 28: The Cape May County Department of Health reported six new positive cases among county residents and one new out-of-county positive case included in the non-resident active cases listed below.
According to a release, sadly, the department reported the death of a 71-year-old Lower Township man from the coronavirus.
“Please accept my deepest condolences for your family's loss,” stated Freeholder Jeff Pierson.
Total positive cases of COVID-19 infection, in Cape May County, is now 1,342, including 92 deaths.
The New Jersey Department of Health has advised individuals traveling to New Jersey from states or territories with significant community spread of COVID-19 to quarantine for a 14-day period from the time of last contact within the identified state or territory. The updated advisory includes five additional states — Arizona, Minnesota, Nevada, Rhode Island, and Wyoming — bringing the total to 35 states and territories.
The travel advisory applies to any person arriving from a state or territory with a positive test rate higher than 10 per 100,000 residents, or a state with a 10% or higher positivity rate over a seve-day rolling average.
As of Sept. 22, there were 35 states and territories that meet the criteria stated above: Alabama; Alaska; Arkansas; Arizona; Delaware; Florida; Georgia; Guam; Iowa; Idaho; Indiana; Illinois; Kansas; Kentucky; Louisiana; Minnesota; Missouri; Mississippi; Montana; North Carolina; North Dakota; Nebraska; Nevada; Oklahoma; Puerto Rico; Rhode Island; South Carolina; South Dakota; Tennessee; Texas; Utah; Virginia; Wisconsin; West Virginia; and Wyoming.
The governor stated that it remains critically important for anyone arriving to New Jersey from these 35 states and territories to get tested for COVID-19 and self-quarantine for 14 days.
Travelers and those residents who are returning from impacted states should self-quarantine at their home, hotel, or other temporary lodging. Individuals should leave the place of self-quarantine only to seek medical care/treatment or to obtain food and other essential items.