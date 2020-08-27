PETERSBURG – Upper Township Administrator Scott Morgan told Upper Township Committee Aug. 24 that preliminary damage assessment, in the municipality, as a result of Tropical Storm Isaias, is $1.6 million, which encompasses costs of related equipment, purchase orders, and personnel overtime.
The amount adds to the overall state total that now exceeds the individual state threshold, which is submitted to the president for approval of disaster aid. The money could include low-interest, long-term loans for residents and businesses, according to Morgan.