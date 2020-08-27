UT Logo

NOTE: The Cape May County Herald is offering full coverage of the COVID-19 / coronavirus emergency to all, with no payment required. We are committed to ensuring our readers can make critical decisions for themselves and their families during this ongoing situation. To continue supporting this vital reporting, please consider a digital subscription or contribution. For more coverage, subscribe to our daily newsletter.

PETERSBURG – Upper Township Administrator Scott Morgan told Upper Township Committee Aug. 24 that preliminary damage assessment, in the municipality, as a result of Tropical Storm Isaias, is $1.6 million, which encompasses costs of related equipment, purchase orders, and personnel overtime.

The amount adds to the overall state total that now exceeds the individual state threshold, which is submitted to the president for approval of disaster aid. The money could include low-interest, long-term loans for residents and businesses, according to Morgan.

Tags

Get 'The Wrap', a new way to get the news.

We wrap up the news from the Shore you love, and deliver it to your inbox, weekly.

Load comments