Avalon Logo

NOTE: The Cape May County Herald is offering full coverage of the COVID-19 / coronavirus emergency to all, with no payment required. We are committed to ensuring our readers can make critical decisions for themselves and their families during this ongoing situation. To continue supporting this vital reporting, please consider a digital subscription or contribution. For more coverage, subscribe to our daily newsletter.

AVALON - An award for emergency dredging in parts of Princeton Harbor was approved by Avalon Borough Council April 28 

The award went to Scarborough Marine Group for $244,217, significant savings over the engineering estimate of $335,000. The attractive bid came in a process that had no public advertising for bids. Quotes were solicited from three contractors, who were known to the borough engineer as having needed knowledge and experience. 

The dredging contract’s emergency nature followed the borough receiving a report on hazardous conditions in Princeton Harbor because of exceptional shoaling, making portions of the harbor impassible to boats during mid- to low-tide conditions. 

The contract is only for dredging the areas that present an immediate danger to boaters. The borough engineer advised the council that consideration of a more extensive dredging effort for the bay channels should follow completion of the emergency effort. 

Tags

Get 'The Wrap', a new way to get the news.

We wrap up the news from the Shore you love, and deliver it to your inbox, weekly.

Load comments