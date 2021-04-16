TRENTON – Gov. Phil Murphy signed Executive Order No. 235 April 15.
The order, according to a release, extends the Public Health Emergency declared March 9, 2020, through Executive Order No. 103, which was previously extended, in 2020, April 7, May 6, June 4, July 2, Aug. 1, Aug. 27, Sept. 25, Oct. 24, Nov. 22 and Dec. 21, and again, in 2021, Jan. 19, Feb. 17, and March 17. Under the Emergency Health Powers Act, a declared public health emergency expires after 30 days unless renewed.
“Our vaccination program is expanding vigorously and quickly, but Covid-19 remains a threat to New Jerseyans,” stated Murphy. “As we move to extend vaccine eligibility to all residents of our state, the need for all available resources could not be more important."
Executive Order No. 235 extends all executive orders issued under the governor’s authority under the Emergency Health Powers Act. It also extends all actions taken by any executive branch departments and agencies in response to the public health emergency presented by the Covid pandemic.
For the full text of Executive Order No. 235, click here.